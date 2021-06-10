Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunleavy Urges Swift Legislative Action on Constitutional Amendment to Protect Permanent Fund

June 10, 2021 (Juneau AK) – With just over a week remaining in the first Special Session, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today reiterated the need to address his proposed constitutional amendment, SJR 6, protecting Alaska’s Permanent Fund and the Permanent Fund Dividend in the Alaska State Constitution. The proposal further ensures profits are equally divided between Alaskans and their government, easing the budget deficit that has lasted nearly a decade.

“I am ready and willing to continue the conversation with legislators to come to a solution regarding the Permanent Fund,” said Governor Dunleavy. “My proposed plan, SJR 6, provides consistency and security to Alaskans, to the State, and to the Permanent Fund itself. The 50/50 component balances the budget within five years, and requires no broad-based taxes. The idea that the Permanent Fund belongs to the government and the PFD ‘costs’ the state money is revisionist history and utterly unsupported by 34 years of statutory PFDs – this is Alaskans’ resource wealth. Any proposal that treats the Permanent Fund as the Legislature’s personal piggy bank will not work.”

Governor Dunleavy’s SJR 6 has been scheduled to be heard in Senate Finance Committee on Friday, June 11th at 1:30 p.m.

