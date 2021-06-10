Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee and Louisiana Secretaries of State Make a Friendly Wager on NCAA Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –   Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin have made a friendly wager on the outcome of this weekend’s matchup of the University of Tennessee Volunteers against the Louisiana State University Tigers in the Super Regional round of the NCAA College World Series. 

“Tennessee baseball has had an incredible year, finishing first in the SEC East. I’m confident the Vols will win, and the Tigers will geaux home empty-handed,” said Secretary Hargett. “If LSU miraculously wins the Super Regional series I will send my friend Secretary Ardoin some famous Nashville hot chicken!”

"Should the Tigers somehow fall this weekend in Knoxville, I will send Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett some delicious Louisiana boudin,” said Secretary Ardoin. “However, I’m confident LSU will be playing for another championship in Coach Mainieri’s last season!"

The Super Regional round in Knoxville is a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

