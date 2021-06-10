Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All Hands is Now Breve

Breve reflects our focus on focused and effective updates for teams and organizations.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breve, formerly known as All Hands, announced today that it has completed a major rebranding. This rebranding brings the brand in alignment with the company’s core mission and value: Empowering teams to improve communication with focused, effective, and brief updates.

When All Hands launched in 2020, we were focused on helping businesses optimize and streamline their all hands meetings. We soon learned that effective communication didn’t just mean getting the same message to everyone at the same time.

“The folks who are getting the most successful out of the product are those who prefer regular, shorter, focused updates,” said founder Nik Wakelin. “Breve is part of the root word of ‘briefing’, which is much closer to what customers are doing with our product - sending out some pre-recorded info for everyone to get through at their leisure.”

Breve is the only video communications platform of its kind that offers integrated video recording, sharing, feedback and analytics that can be used by organizations of all sizes. Breve allows you to share video updates across functional teams, regional teams, and across the organization.

Visit brevevideo.com to learn more about our update and to send your first update for free.

About Breve
Breve is your platform for focused and effective video updates for your team. We help you build connections across your team, no matter where or when they’re working. Learn more and send your first update - for free - at brevevideo.com.

