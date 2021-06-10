June 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

Merger

American River Bank, Sacramento, to merge with and into Bank of Marin, Novato Filed: 5/17/21

Bank of Feather River, Yuba City, to merge with and into Plumas Bank, Quincy Approved: 5/11/21

Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, Boston, Massachusetts, to merge with and into Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California Approved: 5/21/21

Ohana Pacific Bank, Honolulu, Hawaii, to merge with and into Commonwealth Business Bank, Los Angeles, California Approved: 5/04/21

Acquisition of Control

Friendly Hills Bancorp, to acquire control of Friendly Hills Bank Filed: 5/26/21 Approved: 5/28/21

Stephen Fleming and Scott Nichols, co-Trustees of the Jon S. Kelly Marital Trust, to acquire control of River City Bank Approved: 5/03/21

Purchase of Partial Business Unit

Friendly Hills Bank, to acquire the banking business of three branch offices of Bank of Southern California, N.A. Filed: 5/26/21

Pacific Western Bank, to acquire certain assets of and assume certain liabilities of MUFG Union Bank, N.A.’s, Homeowners Association Services Division Approved: 5/12/21

Application for Trust Powers

Silicon Valley Bank 3003 Tasman Drive, Santa Clara Approved: 5/21/21