Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition Converges on Minneapolis in November 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMTA announced their annual conference and exposition, SMTA International, will be held November 1-4, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA. The event is co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest.
More than 600 exhibiting companies and over 6000 attendees are anticipated across the six design and manufacturing shows gathered at the convention center that week.
Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Details for companies interested in participating can be found here: https://smta.org/mpage/smtai-expo
Registration to attend the conference and expo will open in July.
For more information on SMTA International please contact SMTA Communications Director, Ryan Flaherty: (ryan@smta.org) or +1-952-920-7682 or visit https://www.smta.org/smtai/.
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
