Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,152 in the last 365 days.

Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition Converges on Minneapolis in November 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMTA announced their annual conference and exposition, SMTA International, will be held November 1-4, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA. The event is co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest.

More than 600 exhibiting companies and over 6000 attendees are anticipated across the six design and manufacturing shows gathered at the convention center that week.

Booth space and sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Details for companies interested in participating can be found here: https://smta.org/mpage/smtai-expo

Registration to attend the conference and expo will open in July.

For more information on SMTA International please contact SMTA Communications Director, Ryan Flaherty: (ryan@smta.org) or +1-952-920-7682 or visit https://www.smta.org/smtai/.

-End-

SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.

Ryan Flaherty
SMTA
+1 952-920-7682
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition Converges on Minneapolis in November 2021

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.