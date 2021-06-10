Ruiz Bill to Protect Against Preeclampsia Advances

Trenton – In an effort to address the maternal mortality plaguing the state the Senate Health Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore M. Teresa Ruiz to require preeclampsia screenings in certain situations.

“While we have made great strides in recent years, New Jersey’s maternal mortality rate remains heartbreakingly high compared to the rest of the country. Preeclampsia poses a serious risk to pregnant and postpartum individuals. All too often delays in diagnosis and treatment lead to more severe complications, increasing the likelihood of a fatal outcome,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This legislation aims to ensure it is diagnosed as early as possible to better protect the health and well-being of mothers and newborns around the state.”

The bill, S-3432, would require hospitals​, birthing centers, federally qualified health centers, and health practitioners providing care to pregnant individuals to screen people who are currently or were recently pregnant for preeclampsia if they show symptoms of the condition. They would also be required to provide the individual with information on the condition and the benefits of being screened.