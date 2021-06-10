Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,272 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz Bill to Protect Against Preeclampsia Advances

Trenton – In an effort to address the maternal mortality plaguing the state the Senate Health Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore M. Teresa Ruiz to require preeclampsia screenings in certain situations.

“While we have made great strides in recent years, New Jersey’s maternal mortality rate remains heartbreakingly high compared to the rest of the country. Preeclampsia poses a serious risk to pregnant and postpartum individuals. All too often delays in diagnosis and treatment lead to more severe complications, increasing the likelihood of a fatal outcome,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “This legislation aims to ensure it is diagnosed as early as possible to better protect the health and well-being of mothers and newborns around the state.”

The bill, S-3432, would require hospitals​, birthing centers, federally qualified health centers, and health practitioners providing care to pregnant individuals to screen people who are currently or were recently pregnant for preeclampsia if they show symptoms of the condition. They would also be required to provide the individual with information on the condition and the benefits of being screened.

You just read:

Ruiz Bill to Protect Against Preeclampsia Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.