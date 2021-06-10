Tennessee Celebrates Men’s Health in June
Communities Across the Globe Honor Men’s Health MonthTENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Tennessee, as well as Madison County and the cities of Alcoa, Kingsport, and Murfreesboro, have issued proclamations celebrating men’s health and fatherhood in June, helping educate men, boys, and their families about disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships.
Governor Bill Lee’s proclamation can be found here.
The importance of this effort was also highlighted by a statement from the White House.
Raising awareness of the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. The life expectancy for men is five years less than women, and men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports women are 100% more likely to visit their doctor for annual exams and preventative services than men.
Report cards on the status of male health in each state can be found at the State of Men's Health website (http://www.stateofmenshealth.com/). Proclamations from cities and states be found at www.MensHealthMonth.com
“Madison County applauds the Men’s Health Network’s efforts in building public awareness around the importance of healthy lifestyles with regular exercise, routine medical check-ups and preventative health practices for men,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said. “We believe these efforts will continue to help improve the quality of life and health for everyone. Thank you for these efforts.”
“As we celebrate Men’s Health Month, and as an avid runner, I strongly support the importance of a healthy lifestyle and preventative health in prolonging the lifespan of men,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “Men’s Health Month focuses on a broad range of men’s health issues and I encourage everyone to increase awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise and medical check-ups to prevent diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes.”
“Lenoir City is proud to support the awareness and importance of Men’s Health,” said Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens. “We commend the efforts of the Men’s Health Network as they work to promote the importance of living a healthy lifestyle for men and boys.”
"Tennessee men are some of the unhealthiest men in America,” said Mike Leventhal, Executive Director of Tennessee Men’s Health Network. “Men's Health Month is the perfect opportunity for men and their families to learn more about their physical and mental health and to become proactive by scheduling an appointment with a health care provider for an annual check-up. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially when it comes to health."
"June is an exciting time filled with educational opportunities and awareness for Tennessee's men's health movement!” said Judy Seals-Togbo, MSW, Project Director at Tennessee Men's Health Network. “MHN's online resource center provides everyone with ideas, concepts, and activities for reaching men, especially men that are most at-risk. By forming critical partnerships with our local governments, faith-based organizations, and community-based organizations, together we can utilize June to focus on improving the overall health of boys and men."
“We applaud officials in their states for helping raise awareness of the health issues facing men and their families by recognizing this year’s men’s health awareness period,” said Ana Fadich Tomsic, MPH, CHES, Vice President, Men’s Health Network. “Communities around the globe continue to promote the health and well-being of men and boys throughout the month of June. We hope this year’s awareness period will help men and their families be more mindful of their health starting with a doctor’s appointment.”
Across the country, hundreds of health care professionals, private corporations, faith-based organizations, community groups, and other interested organizations help plan activities and events that focus on men’s health during June, and throughout the year. On June 18, MHN encourages participation in using the #ShowUsYourBlue hashtag on social media where participants raised awareness about men’s health issues by Wearing BLUE.
For ideas and free resources in both English and Spanish, visit www.MensHealthMonth.org
Men’s Health Month grew out of National Men’s Health Week, which was enacted by Congress. The legislation was sponsored by Senator Bob Dole and Congressman Bill Richardson and was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on May 31, 1994.
Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week are organized by Men's Health Network MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com
