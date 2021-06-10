RentalCars1.com Sees Increase On Number Of Bookings As Pandemic Subsides
Customers seem ready to start leaving for road trips this summer
It seems that with the decline in the number of COVID cases, people are taking action on their summer vacation plans and even going out for business trips without the fear of getting contaminated.”UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Andy Stein - CEO of RentalCars1.com
With the decrease in the number of new cases, hospitalizations, and casualties, numbers of a recent internal survey from rentalcars1.com is showing that the number of bookings has increased when compared to the same period last year – January through May 1st, 2020, compared to January through May 1st, 2021.
In a way, we can use numbers like these as a proxy of people’s intent to leave their homes and hit the road for a fresh week off or even a business trip, something unthinkable a while back.
North America seems to show the most confident travelers. Car rental bookings in North America have increased an overall 21%, Canada being the Country showing the more optimism, with an increase of 25%, followed closely by the United States 21% (led by California – and, the surprise of surprises, Massachusetts ahead of Florida and New York) and Mexico in 3rd with a 16% increase.
Europe comes second, with an increment in bookings of 19% overall, then led by Britain 10%, Germany and Italy both with 18%.
In the same period, when the number for rental days per customer were measured, a growth of 16% was seen when States were compared within the U.S. Showing the strongest recovery were California (+18%), New York (+15%), Colorado (+12%), Texas (+11%) and Florida (+9%).
Other Countries that stand out in our research are the UK (+16%), Brazil (+15%), Canada (+13%), Germany (+8%), and Sweden (8%+).
RentalCars1.com offers a wide variety of cars from 1,600+ reputable local car rental companies in over 45,000 locations worldwide. Customers can pick the ideal car for their trip and choose any car model anywhere in the world. They are allowed to later modify their reservation — or even cancel it via the website.
