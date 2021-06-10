Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Central Prison Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Offender Lamorris W. Rivers (#0830041) died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Central Prison after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m. The prison’s first responders performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived and also worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:16 p.m.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Rivers, 33, was serving a 20 to 26-year sentence for first-degree burglary and felony robbery in Rowan County. He was admitted to prison on June 4, 2021.

 

Central Prison Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

