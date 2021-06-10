Maryland Department of General Services Administers $68.5 Million of Grant Funding to Prince George’s Community College

June 10, 2021

Renovations and Addition to Marlboro Hall will provide updated support spaces for liberal arts and learning foundation programs

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services today attended a tour of Marlboro Hall at Prince George’s Community College where Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. announced the approval of a $68.5 million grant for the renovation of Marlboro Hall. Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. was joined by Prince George’s Community College President Dr. Falecia D. Williams to recognize the various agencies who provided continuous support to bring this project to fruition.

“Future students and community members for generations will benefit from the renovations because the new Marlboro Hall will support student instructional space as well as space for public engagement,” said Secretary Churchill. “We will continue to work closely with Prince George’s Community College and oversee the construction progress to ensure that this new facility meets their standards for higher education.”

Prince George’s Community College received a $68.5 million grant, administered through the Department of General Services’ Public Schools & Community Colleges Construction Program, to assist in the $112.8 million renovation of the 130,000 gross square foot Marlboro Hall, as well as the construction of an 83,000 gross square foot addition.

“We are honored to welcome the State of Maryland delegation to our campus,” said Dr. Falecia Williams, Prince George’s Community College president. “The state’s overwhelming support of our $112 million renovation and expansion of Marlboro Hall speaks to their understanding of the connection between facilities and outcomes. This project serves not only our students, but also the larger community. Upon completion, the new Marlboro Hall will further reinforce our collective efforts to become a national leader in student completion and post-graduation success.”

The renovations and addition will correct a number of building systems and space deficiencies in the 40+ year old building. The newly renovated and constructed space will also provide appropriate educational and support spaces for the liberal arts, social science, business, mathematics, and learning foundation programs.

Once renovated Marlboro Hall will feature the newest sustainable technologies. The HVAC system will have a reduced cooling tonnage as a result of incorporating a new gaseous filtration system utilizing the enVerid Heat Load Reduction (HLR) filtration system. The HLR system will reduce conventional cooling system tonnage requirements by 45%. Internal LED high efficiency lighting fixtures will be paired with continuous dimming drives and occupant sensor controls.

The building will have new low flow plumbing fixtures installed. Stormwater management will feature enhancements and upgrades to the College’s existing micro-bioretention stormwater control area to help mitigate stormwater runoff. In addition, three dual port vehicle charging stations, totaling 6 charging spots, will be installed. Finally, the building is on track to achieve a minimum of a LEED Silver certification.

