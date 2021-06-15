CureMatch Releases Research on Individualized Cancer Therapy Matching
Precision Therapy Matching Supporting Oncologists
Oncologists need effective precision medicine solutions to truly capitalize on the amazing potential of genomic sequencing for cancer treatment”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a leader in precision medicine digital decision support solutions, along with authors from esteemed healthcare organizations, released an abstract presenting new research on groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology for individualized cancer treatment for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held online June 4-8, 2021.
— Razelle Kurzrock, MD, Chief Medical Advisor, CureMatch
The abstract is titled, “Significance of Scores Generated by a Cancer Therapy Matching Engine for Patient Outcomes.” The study assessed the efficacy of an AI-based molecular therapy matching tool by CureMatch that helps oncologists navigate the myriad of treatment options to best address each patients’ tumor profile. Specifically, by examining retrospective data from the published supplement of the I-PREDICT clinical study, researchers found that a cancer patient’s progression-free survival (PFS) correlates significantly with drug combinations that garnered higher matching scores for each patient’s tumor profile from the CureMatch AI.
“Oncologists need effective precision medicine solutions to truly capitalize on the amazing potential of genomic sequencing for cancer treatment,” said Razelle Kurzrock, MD, Chief Medical Advisor at CureMatch and one of the study’s authors. “AI is a powerful tool for quickly analyzing tumor data from NGS sequencing labs and other sources, and sorting through millions of possible drug combinations for that individual patient’s genetic profile. As the abstract released on ASCO.org shows, CureMatch AI provides molecular-level precision for decision support that helps oncologists extend their patients’ PFS.”
This year’s all-virtual ASCO annual meeting brought together oncology thought leaders from around the world, and gave participants live and on-demand access to top caliber scientific research presentations.
Visit the Meeting Library at ASCO.org to read the full abstract e15099
About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital decision support solutions. Created to empower oncologists with world-class research and sophisticated AI algorithms, the CureMatch Decision Support System assists the doctor with understanding therapeutic options that are personalized to the molecular profile of the individual patient’s tumor. Clients include oncology groups and academic cancer centers, community clinics, concierge cancer groups, next-generation sequencing (NGS) labs, pharmaceutical development companies, hospitals and health systems. For more information, visit www.CureMatch.com
