Trillium Engineering to support Martin UAV on next-generation UAS program
Gimbaled camera company to provide mix of Orion HD80s for Martin UAV’s unmanned V-BAT UASHOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trillium Engineering, a developer of gimbaled cameras for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), announced today that it will be supplying Martin UAV with Orion HD80 camera systems in support of a next-generation UAS program.
An advanced modified version of Martin UAV’s V-BAT 128 was selected to be the Navy’s next-generation VTOL expeditionary platform due to its small logistical footprint and quick set-up time. The V-BAT excels at taking off and landing on both stationary and moving platforms, in areas with a footprint smaller than 12x12 feet, and provides interchangeable payloads to meet mission-specific requirements.
Martin UAV’s modified V-BAT 128 is slated to supplement systems currently in use, a decision made following an Mi2 Technical Demonstration conducted in November-December at Yuma Proving Ground, in Arizona.
“We look forward to supplying Martin UAV with a mix of our HD80 gimbaled camera systems for their V-BAT,” said Jeff Hammitt, Program Manager at Trillium. “Competitively priced, the 8-inch-diameter HD80 is a perfect fit for tactical, Group 3 UAS and provides the highest resolution option on the market for its size.”
The Orion HD80 comes in three versions:
• The HD80-VV-510, 30x optical zoom visible camera and a long focal-length spotter camera.
• The HD80-LV-CZ, 30x optical zoom visible camera and a 5x optical zoom uncooled, long-wave infrared camera; and
• The HD80-MV, 30x optical zoom visible camera and a 15x optical zoom cooled MWIR camera.
The Martin UAV V-BAT is a tail-sitting UAS that takes off and lands like a rotary-wing platform, flies like a fixed-wing platform for longer endurance, and has extended hover ability for operational flexibility. The V-BAT has an air endurance of 11 hours, a wingspan of 9.7 feet, and a payload capacity of 25 pounds.
“Trillium Engineering and Martin UAV have collaborated on camera payloads and UAS for nearly three years now,” Hammitt said. “We’ve built a close relationship with Martin UAV, working to understand their specific needs and taking the time to develop special integrations for their airframes.”
He added that the Mi2 win will be a continuation of this hand-in-glove collaboration.
”Martin UAV’s V-BAT was designed to address the needs of the warfighter, and the HD80 is ideal for the V-BAT’s mission of providing full situational awareness in any environment. The HD80’s resolution and top-quality construction are a perfect fit,” said Austin Howard, Chief Technology Officer at Martin UAV.
The U.S. Navy is expected to award a prototyping contract to Martin UAV this summer.
About Trillium Engineering
Founded in 2013, Trillium Engineering is a technology company headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, that specializes in designing and manufacturing gimbaled camera systems for tactical unmanned aircraft. Trillium’s customers include prime defense contractors, leading aircraft manufacturers, and military and government end users. For more information, visit https://trilliumeng.com.
