Post Session Report :: Thursday, June 10, 2021

HR 106, PN 1751 (Benninghoff) – A Concurrent Resolution terminating the proclamation of disaster emergency, as amended and renewed, issued under the hand and seal of the Governor in accordance with section 20 of Article IV of the Constitution of Pennsylvania. Senator K. Ward offered amendment A01584 which does the following:

Makes reference to the General Assembly’s authority regarding concurrent resolutions pursuant to Art. III, section 9 as amended by Joint Resolution No. 1 of 2021.

Removes a reference to Article IV, section 20 regarding the duration, termination and extension of disaster declarations pursuant to the newly adopted section in Joint Resolution No. 1 of 2021

The amendment was approved by a vote of 30-20. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 30-20.

HB 854, PN 1752 (Ecker) – Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, providing for the retention of records related to COVID-19 and for temporary regulatory flexibility authority. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.