Hoyer Statement on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Markup of H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

after the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee marked up H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act , and passed it with bipartisan support :

“With the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee's successful markup of H.R. 3684, the INVEST in America Act, the House is taking long-overdue action to modernize our nation’s roads, bridges, rail, and transit, which will grow our economy and create millions of good jobs for American workers. This legislation would invest $547 billion over the next five years in surface transportation projects and in efforts to improve and expand infrastructure networks that are vital for workers and businesses alike. A strong, modern infrastructure is key to our nation’s economic competitiveness, which is why it has long been a core component of House Democrats’ Make It In America plan and is the centerpiece of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan. “The Committee also marked up H.R. 1915, the Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act, which will address our nation's wastewater infrastructure needs as well as make important investments to meet the challenges of PFAS contamination and the climate crisis. I am pleased that both pieces of legislation passed through Committee with bipartisan support. I want to thank Chairman DeFazio for his hard work on these bills, and I commend all the Members of the Committee for their input and contributions. I look forward to bringing the INVEST in America Act to the Floor this month so we can build our economy back better, stronger, and with more opportunities for workers and their families to get ahead and Make It In America.”