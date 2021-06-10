Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dear Colleague: Update on the June Work Period

Dear Colleague:   The House has had a productive three weeks, with Members attending Committee hearings and markups during the two Committee Work Weeks to prepare critical legislation for the Floor, and one District Work Period week for Members to engage directly with constituents.  Through the remainder of June, the House will meet to consider bills addressing key priorities for economic growth and equity in access to opportunities.  

