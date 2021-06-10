2local: Yield Farming, Staking, and DeFi Exchange Built on The Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

DRIEBERGEN-RIJSENBURG, NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 1st of June, all in one decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, 2local announced that its native token, 2LC, has been listed on Bitrue Exchange. This makes Bitrue the first exchange to list the cryptocurrency. Users can now make deposits on the Bitrue exchange and trading can be done in two pairs: $BTC and $USDT. This is an excellent step towards the development of the 2local ecosystem. What’s more, increased adoption is inevitable.

2local is a budding young project which aims at reversing economic damage and unfair practices of present financial systems. Its tokenomics promotes the growth of small businesses and sustainable operations unlike most projects whose sole aim is to accumulate wealth. Therefore, 2local pays little heed to furthering the centralization of wealth into multinational corporations. After the successful listing of the project on the Bitrue exchange, we can confidently say that new and exciting plans are on the horizon.

2local will be converted from L2L stellar based to 2LC BEP20. As of this writing, implementing the conversion of 2local is complete. This means that 2LC is now deployed on the BSC network. The project is also making huge moves in terms of marketing. Many companies will join the 2local community, and there will be a large phase for marketing. The protocol also plans to list on Latoken, Exmarkets, and P2PB2B exchanges. By the end of the year, users will be provided with a debit card which will have a QR code printed on the back. With this card, users will decide the type of wallet to connect with. As for transfers, users will need to have a small amount of BNB. However, there are plans to deposit small amounts in users’ wallets so that anyone can make transfers.

The above summarizes what 2local plans to implement as the year unfolds. The DeFi project is looking to make trading seamless for its users while also growing its ecosystem. That said, 2local is one that has shown decent signs of development, and is one to look out for in the long run.
About 2local: 2local is a loyalty platform that supports local-2-local and sustainability. It is tapping into banking with native L2L tokens, which are designed to rise in value as part of a cashback system. The goal is to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all.


