UNIQUE COVID-19 ART DOCUMENTARY WOWS FESTIVALS
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genre: Documentary Short / Running Time: 31.31 minutes / Format: HD
Linda Karshan: Covid-19 Conversation, an inspiring short documentary about American artist Linda Karshan’s creative rebirth under Covid-19 lockdown, is making giant strides on the international festival circuit. It has already won two major Awards, two trophies, and an unprecedented number of accolades from prestigious film festivals from Europe, America, Venezuela and India.
Directed by London-based Ghanaian filmmaker and poet, Ishmael Fiifi Annobil, the film’s festival tally so far includes Winner of the Best Covid Special Film Award at Luleå International Film Festival (Sweden); Winner of the Diamond Award for Best Covid-Documentary Film at Nawada International Film Festival (India), Nomination by Florence Film Awards (Italy); Nomination by Hollywood Blvd Film Festival (USA); Finalist in the Sweden Film Awards, Shortlisted by ARFF Berlin Film International Awards (Germany); Nomination by Five Continents International Film Festival (Venezuela), Nomination by Cinalfama International Film Screenings and Awards (Portugal), and Nomination by Mykonos International Film Festival (Greece). More laurels are anticipated by the director.
SYNOPSIS: While under Covid-19 lockdown in New York, Linda Karshan recalled her father’s crippling polio affliction in the 1952/53 epidemic, the social alienation, and his gallant battle against it. This inspired her to “push back” by producing her most prolific body of work to date, “…because I can stand, and he could not.” Covid-19 Conversation shows Linda Karshan at her most eloquent, offering a rare insight into her inner and outer impulses during her “channelling” of the unique art pieces, and the influential role her agent, Jill Silverman van Coenegrachts, played by throughout that process. It is richly interspersed with family photography, and it also offers a mesmerising tableau of the actual Covid Works Linda created during her lockdown epiphany.
This uniquely lyrical film is underpinned by poignant anecdotes from the collective memories of Linda’s family, and the heroism of her father, Roger E. Joseph, a decorated World War II hero, who outlived his doctor’s pessimistic prognosis by sixteen years, during which he resumed his legal practice in his family’s law chambers.
“Covid-19 Conversation is a testament to human resilience, and to the role of memory in the mark making of artists. It is Linda’s requiem for her father,” says Ishmael Fiifi Annobil.
Linda Karshan: Covid-19 Conversation is the latest production of the dynamic London film collective, Stonedog Productions, and it is part of a wide suite of films on Linda Karshan.
WATCH THE FULL FILM: https://youtu.be/0aja6kUabpI
TRAILER: https://youtu.be/kaS_NHSi4YA
WEBSITE: www.covid19conversation.info
Producer/Director/Editor: Ishmael Fiifi Annobil
Associate Producer: Jill Silverman van Coenegrachts
Cinematography/Sound: Max Mallen
Audio Post-Production: Nick Kulukundis
EDITORS’ NOTES:
• For all Biographies, Film’s Trailer Download, Press Releases, Images, Poster downloads, and more info, visit covid19conversation.info/media-room
• Director’s Statement: https://covid19conversation.info/sites/default/files/2021-03/DIRECTORS_STATEMENT_BY_ISHMAEL_FIIFI_ANNOBIL.pdf
• To requests interviews with Linda Karshan, contact: Jill Siverman van Coenegrachts at info@jsvcprojects.com
• Related websites: lindakarshanstudio.com / stonedog.info / thelindakarshanfilm.com
ABOUT STONEDOG PRODUCTIONS
Stonedog Productions is an international film collective, conceived in 2006 by Ghanaian poet, filmmaker and journalist Ishmael Fiifi Annobil to engage a small group of international film and photography professionals. Since then, Stonedog has since grown into one of the biggest film collectives in the United Kingdom, boasting 25 active members in the UK and abroad, and an impressive roll call of collaborators and associates.
We are noted for our peerless storytelling, aesthetics, poetics and risk-taking. We embrace both realism and surrealism with equal passion, and flow seamlessly between the documentary and fiction idioms.Central to our approach are actors, whom we view as very important interpretative artists. Furthermore, we pride ourselves on our ability to do the impossible on any budget, without compromising our narrative or visual refinement.
We believe in collaboration as a way round budgetary pressures, so as to concentrate on the playmaking process. This approach also guarantees our continual evolution as an art group.
