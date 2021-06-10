FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, June 10, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Suffolk County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment only on Sunday, June 13, Saturday, June 19, and Saturday, June 26, in Farmingdale.

All three events will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New York State Police Troop L Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale. Appointments and personal protective equipment are required.

For more information and to make an appointment, contact Sergeant Jim Walters at (631) 756-3389 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

###