Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,341 in the last 365 days.

Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Suffolk County

GTSC News Banner

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, June 10, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN SUFFOLK COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Suffolk County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available by appointment only on Sunday, June 13, Saturday, June 19, and Saturday, June 26, in Farmingdale.

All three events will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New York State Police Troop L Headquarters, 7140 Republic Airport, East Farmingdale. Appointments and personal protective equipment are required.

 For more information and to make an appointment, contact Sergeant Jim Walters at (631) 756-3389 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.  See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

###

You just read:

Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Suffolk County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.