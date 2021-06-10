FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, June 7, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN CAYUGA AND ONONDAGA COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Cayuga and Onondaga Counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 12, in Auburn and Clay, Tuesday, June 22, in DeWitt, and Wednesday, June 23, in Manlius.

When: Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street, Auburn For more information, contact Deputy Susan Alvarado at (315) 253-1087 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Target, 3857 NY-31, Clay For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not required. All participants are required to wear a mask.

When: Tuesday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Jewish Community Center, 5655 Thompson Road, DeWitt For more information, contact New York State Police at (315) 455-2887 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Appointments are preferred but not required. All participants are required to wear a mask.

When: Wednesday, June 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Manlius Police Department, 1 Arike Albanese Avenue, Manlius For more information, contact Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Event will be limited to eight available half-hour time slots to maintain social distance. Walk-ins are still welcome but may be asked to wait. To schedule an appointment, call Manlius Police at the number above, weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., email the address above, or send a message through Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Manlius-Police-Department-179212188794353/.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

