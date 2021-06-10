Online Privacy Takes Giant Step as Ecartic Completes Series A Round of Venture Capital Financing for BlufVPN Product
TALLINN, ESTONIA, ESTONIA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Ecartic advanced the prospects for a higher level of online consumer privacy as it completed the Series A round of venture capital financing for BlufVPN®. The groundbreaking VPN product protects personal data via a secure connection across handheld, tablet, and PC-based platforms with the tap of a button. Securing this high level of investor interest, however, may be just as indicative of Ecartic’s business model as it is of BlufVPN’s innovative promise.
Ecartic is a venture hub based in Tallinn, Estonia, that is backed by Yolo Investments, a venture capital fund. Ecartic develops new business ideas and tests each one in its innovation lab. The top performers - like BlufVPN - are then developed into independent enterprises that receive continuous growth and funding support from the parent company.
“BlufVPN is a standalone organization but like each of our group ventures, we will be there with them well beyond the founding stage and help them pave their way forward,” explained Miko Salo, CEO, Ecartic. “By gaining Series A financing, BlufVPN has already demonstrated its powerful growth potential.”
“Ecartic will now help them establish clear branding, positioning, and marketing programs to back up its product strength. We believe BlufVPN will be a game-changer in the SAAS arena. It will provide a higher level of digital security to households via a VPN with features and functions that are also easy to use,” he added.
BlufVPN’s managing director says his team not only shares that sentiment but aims to make the product the top online privacy tool in Europe by 2025. To get the ball rolling, it will be introduced in several key markets in Europe and Latin America this summer.
“The absolute lack of online privacy and all-too-common occurrence of data breaches are simply unacceptable. Consumers deserve a tool that allows them to utilize their devices with confidence and ease. BlufVPN is that tool,” said Sami Koponen, managing director, Bluf. “We are thrilled to be able to get our product to market on a large scale due to the vote of confidence from investors. We are also grateful to have Ecartic’s digital marketing expertise informing our rollout and growth strategy.”
BlufVPN is a subscription-based, competitively priced product that can be used on as many as five devices and is backed by 24/7 customer support. Key features include:
● Kill Switch that automatically terminates access to the internet if the VPN server drops to protect data and privacy on the device in use
● VPN Encryption built from the same type of world-class protocols used by NASA
● Limitless Speed
To find out more about BlufVPN, go to www.blufvpn.com. For more information about Ecartic, go to www.ecartic.com.
Miko Salo
Ecartic is a venture hub based in Tallinn, Estonia, that is backed by Yolo Investments, a venture capital fund. Ecartic develops new business ideas and tests each one in its innovation lab. The top performers - like BlufVPN - are then developed into independent enterprises that receive continuous growth and funding support from the parent company.
“BlufVPN is a standalone organization but like each of our group ventures, we will be there with them well beyond the founding stage and help them pave their way forward,” explained Miko Salo, CEO, Ecartic. “By gaining Series A financing, BlufVPN has already demonstrated its powerful growth potential.”
“Ecartic will now help them establish clear branding, positioning, and marketing programs to back up its product strength. We believe BlufVPN will be a game-changer in the SAAS arena. It will provide a higher level of digital security to households via a VPN with features and functions that are also easy to use,” he added.
BlufVPN’s managing director says his team not only shares that sentiment but aims to make the product the top online privacy tool in Europe by 2025. To get the ball rolling, it will be introduced in several key markets in Europe and Latin America this summer.
“The absolute lack of online privacy and all-too-common occurrence of data breaches are simply unacceptable. Consumers deserve a tool that allows them to utilize their devices with confidence and ease. BlufVPN is that tool,” said Sami Koponen, managing director, Bluf. “We are thrilled to be able to get our product to market on a large scale due to the vote of confidence from investors. We are also grateful to have Ecartic’s digital marketing expertise informing our rollout and growth strategy.”
BlufVPN is a subscription-based, competitively priced product that can be used on as many as five devices and is backed by 24/7 customer support. Key features include:
● Kill Switch that automatically terminates access to the internet if the VPN server drops to protect data and privacy on the device in use
● VPN Encryption built from the same type of world-class protocols used by NASA
● Limitless Speed
To find out more about BlufVPN, go to www.blufvpn.com. For more information about Ecartic, go to www.ecartic.com.
Miko Salo
Ecartic
Miko@ecartic.com