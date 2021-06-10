Tgeek: Stylish 6-in-1 USB-C Hub launch on Kickstarter

The Tgeek was developed to enable people to carry around a single accessory to connect all their devices” — Mark Lu, Tgeek spokesperson

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tgeek are proud to announce the introduction of the new Tgeek 6-in-1 USB C-hub, which is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The Tgeek is a small, portable hub that is both functional and fashionable, supporting six essential ports in a single accessory. The Tgeek is all you need both at home and at work to easily connect your devices and share files no matter where you are.

The Tgeek hub is fitted with six ports:

- 2x USB-A 3.0 ports

- 1x 100w USB-C PD charging port

- 1x 4K HDMI port

- 1xSD card reader

- 1xMicroSD card reader

The Tgeek is a high-quality USB hub, combining fast connection speeds with durable outer materials. The Tgeek is made from Titanium Alloy with a surface of PU, the Tgeek is the perfect accessory for tech geeks and driven professionals alike, aiding productivity and enabling easy connectivity across a range of devices.

The team behind the Tgeek are excited to see where this product launch takes them. The team is based in San Diego, CA, and Hangzhou, China, with the product itself having been in development since November 2020.

Mark Lu, a company spokesperson for Tgeek said, "As tech guys ourselves, we felt the frustration of having to carry around multiple ports and adaptors just to get connected at work or at home. The Tgeek was developed in response to this, enabling people to carry around a single accessory to connect their devices. We're hoping people use it at work, at home, and anywhere else they need it; it's small and easy to carry around, so you can throw it in your bag or your pocket and know you're always ready to connect. We're very excited at Tgeek to finally see this product through to launch; it's been months in development, so this is a real landmark for us."

The Tgeek is available in three attractive colours: white, orange, and navy, and is available on Kickstarter under various reward tiers ranging from $49 for a single early-bird Tgeek to $135 for an early bird package of 3x Tgeek hubs. Backers will enjoy exclusive early access to this innovative product, with the company hoping to start shipping the Tgeek USB hub within just days of the campaign ending.