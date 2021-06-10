Founder/CEO Douglas Horne on how Evanesce Packaging Solutions is Revolutionizing Sustainable Packaging Solutions

In an interview with CEOCFO, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Founder/CEO Douglas Horne discusses the importance of finding more sustainable packaging solutions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Douglas Horne, Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Evanesce Packaging Solutions, a green, plant based food packaging company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, providing compostable food packaging and biodegradable solutions. “I think it’s time for action rather than a time for discussions, and one of the things that I really like about our product, is that it actually, truly makes a real difference. We are not talking about not-tangible concepts, we are talking about a very tangible concept that makes a real impact on waste in the world and how we leave things for future generations.”

As Mr. Horne explained the concept behind Evanesce Packaging Solutions, "Evanesce was founded with the premise that it is extremely important that we find packaging material that is more sustainable than we have had in the past. Plastics and Styrofoam takes over 500 years to degrade in our landfills. People are concerned about our planet. Finding solutions that are compostable, biodegradable, and things that contribute to a circular economy are important. Evanesce was founded to acquire technology that fits that criteria.” He continued, “Even more importantly than the environmental aspects of it, is the key issue of cost. Being able to sell at a cost that is similar to traditional materials is what Evanesce has been able to achieve with a material that is far better for the environment than traditional plastics and Styrofoam. Moreover, it is also possible to be sold at a reasonable cost unlike a lot of other green products in the market that are multiples of what those traditional products are.”

Discussing their technology Mr. Horne tells CEOCFO Magazine’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, “We have a proprietary technology that uses both starch and fiber to create molded packaging material. The reason why our cost is so much lower than most green packaging available in the market is the majority of green packaging is primarily fiber which is quite expensive. What we have been able to achieve is to make a majority of our material with starch which is far cheaper and allows us to keep our cost down. That is the key to our technology.”

As to how it will affect the industry Mr. Horne told CEOCFO, “We are excited by that innovation and believe this will revolutionize the packaging industry. We do things much differently than anyone else and have achieved exceptional results that look and feel very similar to Styrofoam.”

Asked where Evanesce Packaging Solutions is in development and commercialization Mr. Horne responded, “We have our own fiber product, and we also have a joint venture in plant-based plastics known as PLA (Polylactic Acid) made from corn starch. We can make a number of items out of PLA including straws, cups, lids, plates and other things. We will have production and commercial availability of our straws and some other products starting in July this year. For our molded fiber product, we are looking to have commercial production early next year.”