The Mystifying Revelation
A peculiar way of revelation to an incredulous man as he crosses the world of the unknownCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking us into a whole new level of adventure with unexpected twists and turns, "Legend of Hell" by Christopher Allen is a story you will surely adore. Freddie Johnson was a man who did not believe in a lot of things, but an accident changed his life and unleashed startling mysteries about him. After waking up from the accident, he is now in hell and now must make his way back to the living world. In order to return to his world, he must take on fallen angels and other monstrous things that have not been seen in a long time. But he is not alone in this quest, he has with him angels, and not just any angels but some of the greatest known that he used to not believe. With their help, he just might get back home, but if he fails, then his time in hell will be long.
The author Christopher Allen is currently serving in the United States Army, working as military police. He was born in Winton-Salem, North Carolina, and currently lives at Fort Bragg, North Carolina with his grandfather, Clinton Johnson.
This book is not just some ordinary fiction. It is a journey of transformation, turning an incredulous man into a believer. It unfolds great mysteries and magnificently shows the author’s creative imagination through the characters and their adventures leaving us all in awe and wanting for more.
