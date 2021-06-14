Escaping the Ultimate Prison
Defying odds and impossibilities through wit, strength, and synergyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Lost in Time: Trapped in a Prehistoric World" is a story that would take us to the future and will send us back to the past. In 2040, the US corrections system had found an unbeatable way to save money. It is to simply send the prisoners out of the present world, send them to a very ancient past world. Time travel technology had blossomed but was exclusively used by the government. Men like Jimmy Dantly had been highly educated in the field, and worked for the government, doing research and maintenance. For Jimmy, everything was turning up roses, until a freak accident at work turned his world upside down.
The author of this awe-inspiring adventure book is Dan Arthur Busby. As a kid in Montana, he grew up loving extreme adventures. The act of jumping, soaring, or balancing gave him a feeling of freedom and exhilaration that was addictive. Even as a married man with three children, he did things like walking across the top of swing sets. But one experience in southern Utah finally taught him something about wisdom. After that event where he risked his life in front of his wife and kids, he began drawing a line between adventure and foolhardiness. He is now a few years from reaching the end of his career as a registered nurse, but the thrill of high drama still burns within him. The only difference is that now, it flows through the end of his pen.
This story shows what the human spirit can endure, and how ingenious the mind can be. It reaches the depth of terror and the height of elation. These men combined their strengths to reach impossible goals, overcoming odds against them with their wit.
