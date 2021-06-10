Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) Launch Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

We offer multiple investment tiers, so investors of all backgrounds can get involved, with various perks for higher tiers including VIP access to GSE tech summits in unique tech hubs around the world” — Christine Ntim, Founder and CEO of Global Startup Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) is a network for remote tech professionals all around the world. The way GSE works has changed significantly in recent years, particularly in the tech sector, where companies and professionals frequently collaborate with partners on the other side of the world. While the Internet has made this possible, Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) is going to make it simpler.

The GSE is a network of over 258,000+ tech professionals, with over 175,000 people attending career workshops all over the world annually. GSE's speaker network include huge names in the tech industry, such as Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter; Sophia the Celebrity Robot, Ben Horwitze, partner at Andreessen Horowitz, VPs and CEOs from Facebook, Google, and Uber; and Ndaba Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela. Its most notable program is its annual digital career accelerators which trains young people the top 10 tech most in demand skills in the workplace.

The GSE offers tech professionals a bounty of resources, from connections with huge names in tech to exclusive workshop access and more. Featured in Forbes, Inc Magazine, the Huffington Post and the Financial Times, the GSE is hoping to revolutionize the experience of startups across the world. Today, they're looking to crowdfund by making an offering of equity shares in the company, with investment opportunities starting from as little as $158 per investor.

This offering will give GSE a chance to expand and explore new technologies and services while giving investors an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a hugely promising company. They plan on improving the GSE community app interface and integrate an Ai customized framework for users planning out their career path on the platform.

The Founder and CEO- Christine Ntim, said, "This equity offering will give us the chance to invest more money into our network, creating more value for members of the GSE and boosting the worth of the company for investors at the same time. We're offering multiple tiers of investment, so investors of all backgrounds can get involved, with higher tiers gaining various perks including VIP access to our GSE tech summits in unique tech hubs around the world. We’ve seen a huge uptake in users in Haiti, Nigeria, Ghana, and other emerging market nations. All tiers will get bonus shares too, so it's a great deal for everyone; we're very excited to see where this goes."

The GSE business model attracts talent from emerging markets and generates income in three ways: community app subscription fees; talent accelerator services for institutional clients; and general program sales. With multiple streams of income, the GSE is hoping to go from strength to strength in 2021 and beyond, offering generous returns for forward-thinking investors.

Interested parties can reserve their equity shares in the company now on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform (https://www.startengine.com/global startup-ecosystem). At just $1 per share, this common stock offering promises great value to investors at all levels, particularly those who invest early.

About Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE):

Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) is a tech recruitment company that is building the tech workforce of the future. With a mission to prepare millennials and future generations for the digital age, the ai powered platform hosts a series of employer customized career accelerator programs, global tech summit gatherings in emerging markets, and several skills training programs for its membership community. As home to the world’s first digital talent career accelerator program, the company supports the sustainable development goals of workforce empowerment and aims to upskill 1 billion people by 2030.