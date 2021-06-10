Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents “Inside the Cutting Room of Dede Allen” on June 17th

Take a journey into the legendary career of Dede Allen, one of the greatest film editors of all-time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues in June with a deep dive “Inside the Cutting Room of Dede Allen,” moderated by Author & Film Historian Bobbie O'Steen.

Inside Episode XI: This panel, moderated by author and film historian Bobbie O'Steen, will honor legendary editor, Dede Allen. She first achieved success in New York in The Sixties, a seminal period in filmmaking, when she revolutionized the art form, working with some of the most influential auteur directors, such as Arthur Penn and Sidney Lumet. In her work, performance was key, as she boldly captured the emotion, while propelling the story forward. “I cut from my gut” expressed the heart of this maverick woman's approach, as she broke rules with both imagery and sound and brought the lexicon of New Wave cinema into American filmmaking, upending Hollywood tradition. Allen was also a mentor to a generation of highly successful editors, including the late Jerry Greenberg and Richard Marks.

This panel will include other master editors she mentored, collaborated with, and inspired, - Editors William Goldenberg, ACE (“Argo,” “Zero Dark Thirty”), Mary Jo Markey, ACE (“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” “Super 8”), Craig McKay, ACE (“Silence of the Lambs,” “Reds”), Joi McMillon, ACE (“Moonlight,” “The Underground Railroad”), and Stephen Rotter (“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Right Stuff”); as well as Allen's son, Re-Recording Mixer Tom Fleischman (“Raging Bull,” “Hugo”).

