COVID-19 Daily Update 6-10-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Harrison County and a 61-year old male from Randolph County.
“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge everyone over the age of 12 who has not received a COVID vaccine to schedule one today.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,509), Berkeley (12,768), Boone (2,169), Braxton (998), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,841), Calhoun (374), Clay (542), Doddridge (631), Fayette (3,535), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,875), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,562), Harrison (6,106), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,410), Lewis (1,274), Lincoln (1,572), Logan (3,262), Marion (4,614), Marshall (3,530), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,096), Mineral (2,969), Mingo (2,713), Monongalia (9,375), Monroe (1,194), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,300), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,951), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (7,007), Randolph (2,824), Ritchie (754), Roane (653), Summers (856), Taylor (1,263), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,950), Wayne (3,179), Webster (541), Wetzel (1,381), Wirt (453), Wood (7,917), Wyoming (2,033).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, and Pendleton counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Morrisvale Community Center, 6492 Horse Creek Road, Morrisvale, WV
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Pendleton County