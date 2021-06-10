Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,363 in the last 365 days.

New opinion: June 10

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. 

The summary is below.

To see the opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.

See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions

Highlight: Under the law of the case doctrine, a party cannot in a second appeal relitigate issues which were resolved in the first appeal or which would have been resolved had they been properly presented in the first appeal.

The mandate rule requires the district court to follow an appellate court’s pronouncements on legal issues in subsequent proceedings in the case and to carry the appellate court’s mandate into effect according to its terms.

You just read:

New opinion: June 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.