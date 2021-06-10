Alexey Navalny: Russian courtroom declares Navalny teams ‘extremist’ forward of elections
Wednesday’s ruling targeted both Navalny’s regional political offices and the Anti-Corruption Foundation which he founded. The foundation, known as FBK, conducts investigations into alleged corruption in Russia.
The court ordered that FBK be liquidated and its property transferred into the ownership of the Russian Federation, according to a statement from the Moscow City Court’s press service.
The court also banned the activities of Navalny’s regional political offices around Russia, which has mobilized protests in the past, the statement said. Their offices had already been disbanded in anticipation of today’s ruling.
“The decision is subject to immediate execution in terms of the termination of the activities of these organisations,” the Moscow City Court’s press service said following the hearing.
Both groups deny the charge of extremism, and their lawyers said they would appeal the decision.
Team 29, the legal advocacy group that represented the two organizations, detailed the…