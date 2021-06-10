Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,361 in the last 365 days.

Alexey Navalny: Russian courtroom declares Navalny teams ‘extremist’ forward of elections

Wednesday’s ruling targeted both Navalny’s regional political offices and the Anti-Corruption Foundation which he founded. The foundation, known as FBK, conducts investigations into alleged corruption in Russia.

The court ordered that FBK be liquidated and its property transferred into the ownership of the Russian Federation, according to a statement from the Moscow City Court’s press service.

The court also banned the activities of Navalny’s regional political offices around Russia, which has mobilized protests in the past, the statement said. Their offices had already been disbanded in anticipation of today’s ruling.

“The decision is subject to immediate execution in terms of the termination of the activities of these organisations,” the Moscow City Court’s press service said following the hearing.

Both groups deny the charge of extremism, and their lawyers said they would appeal the decision.

Team 29, the legal advocacy group that represented the two organizations, detailed the…

You just read:

Alexey Navalny: Russian courtroom declares Navalny teams ‘extremist’ forward of elections

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.