Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

SB 486, PN 515 (Sabatina) – This legislation would provide members of the PA National Guard and reserve components of the military who serve on active duty, as well as their spouses, preference for placement into job training programs for one year after discharge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 516, PN 802 (Browne) – Amends Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) by clarifying that the court may turn unpaid court costs, restitutions and fines over to collections if a defendant fails for appear at a financial determination hearing. A vote of 34-15 was recorded.

SB 554, PN 875 (Stefano) – Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing for public notice and providing for notification of agency business required and exceptions. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 618, PN 876 (Phillips-Hill) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for vaccinations by prohibiting the requirement of vaccine passports in Pennsylvania. A vote of 29-20 was recorded.

HB 854, PN 1155 (Ecker) – – Amends the Administrative Code of 1929 providing for COVID-19 record retention, including pre-deliberational texts or emails to or from executive agencies or contractors.

Amendment A01582 – Separates the COVID Record Retention and Temporary Regulatory Flexibility Authority into separate articles, thereby providing for continuation of regulatory waivers pursuant to Title 35. The amendment also provides for notice to leadership officers of the House and Senate and majority and minority chairpersons of each committee with oversight authority of the Commonwealth agency administering the regulatory statute, order, rule or regulation when an extension of regulatory suspension is terminated.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-0.

The bill went over in its order as amended.