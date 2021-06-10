Afghanistan: Not less than 10 killed in assault on Halo Belief mine-clearing staff

The attack began at 9.50 p.m. local time, when a group of armed men entered a HALO camp in the northern Baghlan province “and went bed-to-bed murdering members of The HALO Trust,” the charity’s CEO James Cowan told CNN.

Around 110 men from local communities were in the camp at the time. Cowan said the gunmen demanded to know which team members were from the Shiite Hazara ethnic minority, adding that “when our staff refused to name them, the gunmen went from room to room murdering our staff.”

The Hazara have previously been targeted in attacks by IS-K, including last month’s horrific attack on a girls’ school in Kabul that left at least 85 people dead.

Cowan said that local members of the Taliban — which the Afghan government initially blamed for the attack — came to the rescue during the attack.

“The local Taliban came to our rescue and chased the assailants away,” Cowan said. The Taliban, which is fighting to overthrow the Afghani government, denied involvement in the attack to…

