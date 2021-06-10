All Home Care Matters Interviews Vicki Hoak, Executive Director of the Home Care Association of America
The podcast and YouTube channel is a leading voice in the long-term care industryLIVONIA, MICH., USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vicki Hoak, the Executive Director of the Home Care Association of America, is the latest industry leader to be interviewed on All Home Care Matters, a popular podcast and YouTube show. The show also just surpassed 1.3 million views as it helps families deal with long-term care issues and support and care for loved ones facing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
All Home Care Matters is dedicated to providing families resources as they face long-term care questions and issues. It has become one of the leading voices of the long-term care industry with over 1.3 million views on YouTube and hundreds of thousands of downloads on podcast platforms like Amazon, iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. The show is currently in discussions to establish a Roku TV partnership.
All Home Care Matters is on a mission to help families, caregivers and individuals with information, tools, tips, resources and discussions on age-related issues. On the podcast and YouTube channel, All Home Care Matters has interviewed many industry leaders and influencers at the top of their industries, helping families provide better care and better understand the issues they are facing. They have been featured on Yahoo and Bloomberg News. Recent podcasts have covered topics such as sundowners syndrome, technology tips for seniors and caregivers, communicating with elderly loved ones, and understanding hearing loss.
Enriched Life Home Care Services proudly sponsors the All Home Care Matters podcast. The philosophy at Enriched Life Home Care Services is that each individual it cares for is the most important client. Because they understand that everyone’s needs are unique, they create a customized plan for each client. As a result, the organization has received very positive feedback from its clients and has been named and awarded the #1 Home Care provider in Michigan by Top Rated Local in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“The show reaches millions of viewers and listeners each day, providing them with the tools, resources, and information to help them as they face long-term care issues,” said a spokesperson for All Home Care Matters.
For more information, visit www.allhomecarematters.com. To watch All Home Care Matters, visit their YouTube channel. To listen to the All Home Care Matters podcast, visit Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or iHeart Radio.
