Former Justice Democrat Lisa Ring Joins the People’s Party
The two-time progressive congressional candidate is leaving the Democratic Party to build a major new party free of corporate money
A party driven by the will of the people is a necessity for folks like me. Our survival depends upon it.”SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Ring, the progressive candidate for Georgia’s 1st Congressional District in 2018 and 2020, has joined the People’s Party as development manager. She brings years of experience as a strong candidate in a Republican district, anti-recidivism activist, and former Georgia Democratic Party leader.
— Lisa Ring
Ring joins as part of the new development team that the People’s Party is forming to increase its fundraising. She will work to increase the kind of small-dollar grassroots fundraising that powered the Bernie Sanders campaigns and allow working people to fight back against the big money political machines of the corporate parties. In the first quarter, since it began registering as a political party in the states, the People’s Party has already exceeded the Green Party’s fundraising by 50% and plans to far exceed that with its experienced development team.
The People’s Party’s corporate-free principles are what drew Ring to the organization.
“It took me decades to realize nobody in the two-party system cares that my children and I don’t have healthcare. That I spent more than two decades weighing the cost of childcare against a minimum wage job despite having a degree and experience. That my children may never own a home and are bogged down by the same student loan debt I still have," Ring said.
"They don’t care that my son has to fight for assistance to treat any issues created by his deployment to Iraq when he was 18. That our planet is suffering a climate crisis while they drill for oil in the Arctic.
A party driven by the will of the people is a necessity for folks like me. Our survival depends upon it," she added.
Ring ran for Congress against Republican Earl “Buddy” Carter in GA-01 in a historically Republican district. In 2018 she raised more money and got a higher percentage of the vote -- nearly 43%, 106,000 votes -- than any Democratic candidate in the district in nearly 30 years. Ring was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, Our Revolution, Georgia AFL-CIO, National Social Workers Union, the Sierra Club, Nina Turner, Marianne Williamson, and more.
A Bernie Sanders delegate in 2016, Ring served in many other Democratic Party positions including founder of the Bryan County Democratic Committee, Chair of the 1st Congressional District, and member of the state Democratic Party Executive Committee. She was also the executive director of an anti-recidivism program.
