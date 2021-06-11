TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD is Coming to Xbox One
Krome Studios to launch classic platformer’s sequel on Xbox One June 23rdBRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You beauty! Krome Studios is proud to announce that their award-winning game, TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ is coming to Xbox One systems, starting June 23, 2021. Return to your favorite Aussie mates with this nostalgic re-mastering of the platformer-genre classic.
Fans of the TY the Tasmanian Tiger series boomeranged back for the popular sequel’s Kickstarter campaign, funding the project in a blazing 8.5 hours. One fan shared, “TY 2 was my introduction to TY and let's just say it's a real beauty mates!.” Another fan enthused, “This is my favorite platformer of all time, I've never been this excited for a game!”
Throw boomerangs, bite, smash and glide your way around the Australian Outback and stop the evil plans of the wicked Boss Cass and help the good folk of the little country town of Burramudgee.
“Taking advantage of the power of modern consoles, we’ve enhanced Southern Rivers and added new gameplay too,” explains Lindsay Parmenter, Studio Director at Krome Studios. “Now you can measure your progress against your friends with achievements and leaderboards.”
New to TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD is a Hardcore Mode, where you only get one life, and the addition of a photo-mode. Thanks to the Kickstarter backers, TY and the Fourbie jeep have heaps of new looks, there are two NEW boomerangs, and a new Bush Rescue Honorary member, too!
TY the Tasmanian Tiger™ 2: Bush Rescue™ HD for Xbox One features:
* Explore from the beach to the desert to the billabong and beyond in a huge open world of old-school 3D platforming glory.
* Arm yourself with 20 different boomerangs including the classic Ironbark, Flamerang and two NEW rangs!
* Brand new photo-mode.
* A wide variety of vehicles like the Fourbie, cart, and mechs.
* 7 Levels of two-player split-screen cart racing.
* Improved camera & graphics; including updated shadows, reflections and HD resolutions.
* New Gamemode called "Hardcore Mode".
* Character customization with NEW skins for TY and paint for the Fourbie!
* 25 Achievements, plus Speed Run and Time Attack Leaderboards.
* Audio Director's cut
Fans of the series can access the post-Kickstarter add-on Shoppe, where extra campaign merchandise is available while supplies last. https://ty2hd.backerkit.com/hosted_preorders
In 2004, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue won the Australian Game Developer Association annual awards for Outstanding Visual Arts, Best Game Audio, Best Character Design and Best Handheld Game!
Steve Stamatiadis, Creative Director shared, “We’re chuffed that nearly 20 years later, TY the Tasmanian Tiger still has so many people in love with the game and its characters. That’s quite an honor.”
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD will be available as a digital-only release through the Xbox Store. So don’t be a galah – let’s head down under and have a corker of a time!
Xbox Store Link: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9nm1h95grgk7
Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/1XWJXCIoXaM
Media Kit: http://bit.ly/TY2HD_XB1
Website: http://www.kromestudios.com/TY
About Krome Studios
Krome is a professional game development studio based in Brisbane, Australia. Founded in 1999, it has shipped over 45 titles with partners and publishers worldwide including Disney Interactive Inc., Microsoft™, LucasArts™, Activision®, Electronic Arts™, Vivendi Universal and Konami® Digital Entertainment. For further information, please visit kromestudios.com and follow on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Giphy, TikTok or Facebook
©2004-2021 Krome Studios Inc. All rights reserved. TY the Tasmanian Tiger, Bush Rescue, the characters and the Krome Studios logo are trademarks of Krome Studios Inc.
