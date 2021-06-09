Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,385 in the last 365 days.

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic wins after Paris followers boo 11pm curfew

Djokovic reached his 11th French Open semi-final when he wrapped up victory in an empty Court Philippe Chatrier

Novak Djokovic teed up a French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal by beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in a match which was stopped to ensure fans could leave before an 11pm curfew in Paris.

Serbia’s Djokovic won the opening two sets, leaving him on course to complete victory in front of the 5,000 fans allowed to watch the night session.

Berrettini won a third-set tie-break, forcing an exodus greeted by loud boos.

When the players returned, Djokovic wrapped up a 6-3 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 win.

The final stages of the match were played in eerie silence, like the previous night matches in the tournament, after initially taking place in front of an exuberant crowd.

That stillness was punctured, however, by Djokovic’s manic celebrations when he took his third match point. With his eyes wide and fists punching his chest, the world number one roared his delight at coming through.

Victory…

You just read:

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic wins after Paris followers boo 11pm curfew

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.