DHHL NEWS RELEASE: WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE ISSUED TO ANAHOLA HOMESTEADERS

Posted on Jun 9, 2021

(Anahola, Kaua‘i) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has issued a water conservation notice to customers served by the Anahola Farm Lots PWS No. 432.

A broken water pump has caused the water level within the Anahola Farm Lots water tank to fall below operational efficiency.

DHHL, through its contractor Aqua Engineers, has activated an interconnection pump to utilize water from the County of Kaua‘i to refill its water tank. The temporary interconnection pump is expected to maintain water service until a permanent water pump arrives on the island.

Customers are encouraged to reduce water consumption until final repairs are completed.

The Department maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

