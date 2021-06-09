Attorney General's response to Court-Ordered Death Sentence

Attorney General Peterson’s response to court-ordered death sentence:

The three-judge panel provided a well-reasoned order. The panel did an extensive job of setting forth the gruesome details of the murder of Sydney Loofe and explained why the death penalty is appropriate under the language of the Nebraska statutes and the history of Nebraska case law where the death penalty was upheld.

The Attorney General’s Office is committed to its legal duty to enforce death sentences ordered by Nebraska’s courts.