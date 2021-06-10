AmiPRO Integrates with Ndex Providing the First Turnkey Digital Asset Solution
The only Digital Asset Solution in North America for Portfolio Managers is now Live
Wealth advisors are being asked by their clients to provide exposure to Digital Assets, specifically direct holdings of cryptocurrencies, as part of their investment portfolios”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (“MeetAmi”) is pleased to announce it has completed integration with Ndex Systems Inc (“Ndex”), a provider of portfolio and wealth management software in North America, supporting over 1,200 firms managing +$230 billion in assets for more than 13 million clients. The AmiPRO platform gives Ndex’s wealth and portfolio management software access to Digital Asset investing for their clients. Advisors can seamlessly add Digital Assets and cryptocurrencies to their offering, meeting increased client demand.
— Laurent Bensemana
“Wealth advisors are being asked by their clients to provide exposure to Digital Assets, specifically direct holdings of cryptocurrencies, as part of their investment portfolios” states Laurent Bensemana, President and CEO of Ndex. “Until now, the solution has not existed to integrate this asset class into their workflows, especially with the supervisory component compliance requires. We are excited to launch with AmiPRO to fill this gap for our growing client base.”
Finally, there is a regulated solution to guide and manage clients who are already holding Digital Assets. AmiPRO, Canada’s first Digital Asset platform built for wealth management advisors, addresses this need for guidance, management and trade.
“Ndex has built a comprehensive wealth management solution and an impressive client base,” says Sarah Morton, Chief Strategy Officer at MeetAmi. “Our vision has always been to provide access to Digital Assets while meeting firms’ existing workflows and regulatory and compliance requirements. Our partnership with Ndex enables us to meet this goal and help firms address their clients’ increasing demand.”
In addition to the management platform, AmiPRO’s Services team offers comprehensive consulting services to help build a Digital Asset practice using their DDIM process that Defines, Designs, Implements and Manages solution and product proficiency. Their focus is meeting regulatory and compliance requirements as well as risk management practices taking a firm from learning to liquidity.
“It is a true partnership model, and a first turnkey solution in the North American market, with our integration to Ndex and our recently announced custody integration with Gemini,” clarifies Ms. Morton. “Our customizable software tool enables advisors to research, transact Digital Assets and meet reporting and regulatory requirements all from AmiPRO’s single platform.”
About Ndex Systems Inc.
Ndex’s fully integrated system supports both single and multi-custodial platforms. Our best-in-class design supports portfolio management, CRM, securities management, trade order management, compliance, fee management, operations, reporting, and tax reconciliation for our clients. Ndex’s adaptable platform is well positioned for expansion and supports operations worldwide. Learn more about Ndex.
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that is building AmiPRO™, the first Digital Asset investing platform in Canada which includes the essential services, software platform and ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. It is also creating AmiPRO’s Digital Asset Shelf™, a curated Digital Asset ecosystem of vendor solutions that can be accessed through the AmiPRO platform. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at amipro.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
