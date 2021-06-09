Sabatina: Job Training Bill (SB 486) for Military Members & their Spouses Passes Unanimously

Harrisburg, June 9, 2021 – The Senate approved a veterans job training bill (SB 486) 49-0, following favorable passage out of the Senate Appropriations Committee the day prior, 24-0. Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) proudly announced that the bill is now headed to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for consideration.

“We owe those who have served our Country the opportunity for a good family-sustaining job in return for their service,” Sabatina said. “Giving veterans preference for job training programs is one way we can show our appreciation as we strive to reduce the rate of veteran unemployment in our Commonwealth.”

As of 2020, Pennsylvania had the 11th highest rate of veteran unemployment in the United States with a 7.7 percent rate, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I thank my Senate colleagues for moving this important bill forward at this time,” Sabatina said. “Our Commonwealth’s economy is changing rapidly in the aftermath of the Pandemic and employers are seeking out specialized skillsets to fill employment gaps. Getting more Pennsylvanians with a military background equipped with industry leading skills into the workforce makes for a stronger Commonwealth. It makes us more competitive in attracting businesses to invest here.”

SB 486 will amend the Workforce Development Act to provide members of the PA National Guard and reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces who serve on active duty, as well as their spouses, preference for placement into job training programs for one year after discharge.

