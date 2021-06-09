TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of LaVergne

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $161,501 parks and recreation grant for the City of LaVergne for a new neighborhood park.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

“A new neighborhood park will be an excellent addition to LaVergne as it continues to grow,” Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, said. “Parks are incredibly important to communities. They encourage outdoor activities which promote healthier lifestyles. I am glad this park will increase citizens’ accessibility to greenspace, playgrounds, greenways and more. I look forward to its completion and appreciate the work of local officials who worked hard to secure this grant.”

"I'm excited for the great news for LaVergne,” Rep. Mike Sparks, R-Smyrna, said. “The 2.5-acre addition will help to improve LaVergne's parks department and most importantly enrich the lives of our citizens."

LaVergne will implement a neighborhood park in the Brookside neighborhood. The proposed location is on the east end of Peak Top Trail and will connect to the end of the Brookside Greenway. The park design includes a playground, shelter, soccer practice field, and additional parking.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.