TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Lafollette

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $250,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of LaFollette to develop an amphitheater.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

“Having an amphitheater will certainly provide a way to showcase live talent, while promoting tourism and the arts within our communities,” Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, said. “I appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the people of LaFollette. I was happy to support it.”

“I am excited these funds have been awarded to build an amphitheater in LaFollette,” Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, said. “This development will bring our community together and will be beneficial to citizens and visitors alike. I look forward to the completion of the amphitheater and congratulate those involved in securing these funds.”

LaFollette is developing an amphitheater at Liberty Park which will include approximately 450 linear feet of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant walkways with a minimum width of five feet, parking upgrades, and lighting.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.