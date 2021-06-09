TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of White House

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of White House for expansion of a soccer complex.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

The project in White House will address expansion of the W.L. Anderson Sports Complex on Old Highway 31 by installing a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant parking area, pavilion, and pathways to and from them.

“Many fond family memories are made on our soccer fields and I am very pleased this grant will help expand and enhance the soccer complex at White House,” Senate Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, said. “I appreciate the hard work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application which I was happy to support. I look forward to seeing the improvements which will be made as a result of this grant.”

Rep. Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, and Rep. Sabi (Doc) Kumar, R-Springfield said in a joint statement, “Our ball parks and soccer fields offer great opportunities for children to be active and have fun. These funds will enhance our quality of life and provide greater access for our residents with disabilities. It was an honor to support their efforts and we appreciate TDEC’s continued investment in White House.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.