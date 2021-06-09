TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for Town of Collierville

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the Town of Collierville for various projects.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Recreation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

“Our parks and trails are a very important part of our communities,” Sen. Paul Rose, R-Covington, said. “They not only serve as wonderful outdoor space for our citizens but have a beneficial financial impact by inviting visitors to our communities. I congratulate our local officials who were instrumental in helping secure these funds.”

“I am very pleased that Collierville has been awarded this grant to make improvements to our recreational areas,” Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville, said. “These projects will make a huge difference in the way our residents enjoy spending time out in our community. I appreciate the work of those involved with making these funds available and look forward to seeing the way these projects will benefit our town.”

Collierville will use the funds for a handicap accessible playground including ramp, climbers, slides, net climbers, platform, and tower overlooks. It will provide a permanent stage with cover in the existing amphitheater with electrical service, lighting, and a handicap ramp to the stage. It will also go for paving an existing gravel trail and add approximately 45 parking spaces.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.