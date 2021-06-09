TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Kenton

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $95,915 parks and recreation grant for the City of Kenton for a new Little League ball field and renovating an existing one.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

“This significant investment is great news for Kenton,” Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon, said. “Ball fields are central to the community and represent summer, family and childhood for many citizens. I am glad these ball fields will be renovated which will add greatly to the quality of our community. I look forward to the renovations being completed and appreciate the work of local officials for securing this grant.”

In a joint statement, Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, and Rep. Curtis Halford, R-Dyer, said, “We are excited Kenton has been selected to receive this grant to invest in our Little League baseball program. Our sports and recreation areas play an important role in the lives of our children and families, and this new Little League field and additional ball field enhancements will surely benefit our residents and all who play here in Kenton. We congratulate those involved in this grant process and look forward to seeing these projects completed.”

The project for Kenton consists of fencing, backstops, and dugouts for both a new Little League field and an existing ball field. An Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant parking space with access paths will be installed to all new ballfield components.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.