TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for Town of Huntsville

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $342,500 parks and recreation grant for the Town of Huntsville to develop property adjacent to City Park.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

In a joint statement, Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, said, “Local parks and greenways are wonderful places for our citizens to relax, exercise and improve their quality of life, or just enjoy our community’s scenic beauty. For these reasons, we strongly supported the grant application. We appreciate our local officials for identifying worthwhile projects and for submitting a successful grant application that will benefit the people of Huntsville.”

Huntsville will use the funding to develop a 14-acre property adjacent to the existing City Park (formerly called Flat Creek Park). Development will include a large pavilion, parking area, and an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant walkway to connect to the existing City Park facilities. The project includes the installation of turf grass and a shade sail at the existing playground. It will pave the entire City Park entrance road and parking area.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.