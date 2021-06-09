TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Ardmore

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $37,500 parks and recreation grant for the City of Ardmore for improvements at the Ardmore City Park.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

Ardmore will use the funds to expand the existing splash pad and improve the playground at the Ardmore City Park. Improvements will also include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) features such as walkways, parking spaces, and ramps.

“I am glad these funds are available to help encourage outdoor activity at the splash pad and playground in Ardmore,” Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said. “This project will bring the community together and help encourage outdoor activities which promote a healthier lifestyle by fighting childhood obesity, improving immune function and resulting in better overall mental and physical health. I appreciate the local officials who worked to secure these funds for our community.”

“It is so important to keep families involved in recreation,” Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, said. “This grant will allow us to get started on some much-needed improvements at Ardmore City Park and will provide greater access for our residents with disabilities. It was an honor to support their efforts and I appreciate TDEC’s investment in Ardmore.”

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.