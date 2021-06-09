TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Clinton

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Clinton for its municipal pool compound.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

“These grant dollars are much needed and appreciated,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, said. “The renovation, restoration and expansion of the Clinton pool compound will allow families to enjoy the outdoors, visit with their neighbors and stay healthy. This will be of great benefit to the entire community.”

“We are excited about the improvements that will be made to the pool compound in our community,” Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, said. “This area is an important part of our city for children and adults alike, and we are excited to make these enhancements so all Clinton residents can enjoy this compound and make lasting memories with friends and family.”

The project in Clinton is to reconfigure and renovate the pool compound. The current pool will be removed and replaced with a smaller Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible pool and adjacent splashpad. The existing bathhouse and entrance will be upgraded for ADA accessibility.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.