TDEC Announces Recreation Grant for City of Loretto

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $412,981 parks and recreation grant for the City of Loretto for renovation of the Loretto Community Center.

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

“I am glad this significant investment will go towards improving the Loretto Community Center,” Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, said. “The Community Center is a valuable part of our community that will greatly benefit from these improvements. I appreciate the work of local officials who were instrumental in helping secure this grant.”

“I am excited Loretto has been selected to receive this grant to make important renovations to our community center,” Rep. Clay Doggett, R-Pulaski, said. “These improvements will help better serve our residents and all who use the Loretto Community Center. I congratulate those involved in this process and look forward to seeing the improvements which will be made as a result of this grant.”

The community center is in Loretto City Park. Renovations will include restrooms, parking, and door features that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), as well as larger kitchen and assembly areas and new storage rooms.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.