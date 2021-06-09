TDEC Announces Recreation Trails Grant for Grand Junction

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $116,000 recreation trails grant for the City of Grand Junction.

The grant is part of $1,892,642 in grants in Tennessee from the federally funded, state administered Recreation Trails Program (RTP). The state is also awarding $7,584,530 to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program.

“We are happy to announce grants that will enhance the outdoor experience in communities across our state,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of TDEC, said. “We want Tennesseans to enjoy recreational activity, and we recognize local leaders need funding to make it happen. These grants help meet that need.”

The Grand Junction project consists of a walking path within the city park and a parking area/trailhead. The asphalt trail will be approximately 10 feet wide and have approximately 1,000 linear feet. Completion of the trail will provide a 1/5-mile loop around the perimeter of the park. The parking area/trailhead will consist of one Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant parking space and five regular parking spaces.

“I am excited that Grand Junction was awarded this grant to complete the walking trail,” Sen. Page Walley, R-Bolivar, said. “It will enhance opportunities for local citizens to get outside, have fun, and even get some exercise by taking advantage of this wonderful trail. I am grateful these funds are forthcoming and appreciate the excellent work done by our local officials in submitting a successful grant application which I was happy to support.”

“This project to improve Grand Junction’s walking paths and trails is a great investment in our community,” Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville, said. “I am very pleased funds have been awarded to the City of Grand Junction to make these enhancements so our residents continue to take advantage of our beautiful recreational areas, and I congratulate those involved in securing these funds.”

“This will be a wonderful addition to the city of Grand Junction,” Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, said. “This will help encourage people to get out, get some exercise and enjoy the beauty of the park.”

The RTP grant program provides funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. These grants require a 50-percent match.