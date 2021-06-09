Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEM Partners with RIDOH to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines at Misquamicut State Beach on Saturday, June 12

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to assist the State with its goal of vaccinating more Rhode Islanders against COVID-19, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has partnered with the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) to host a free vaccination clinic at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this weekend.

DEM will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for beach employees and visitors. The clinic is open to residents and non-residents, and will take place in the parking lot at Misquamicut State Beach. Parking charges will be in effect for those who come to the beach for the vaccination clinic.

This clinic will offer the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) which is available for individuals ages 18 and older.

